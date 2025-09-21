Ophthalmologist warns Type 2 Diabetes rise doubles cataracts

Ophthalmologists have warned that cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in South Africa.

Saturday marked the start of Eyecare Awareness Month.

Dr Jenny Laithwaite, who is from the Ophthalmological Society Of South Africa, says while cataracts can lead to blindness, it is reversible.

“We’ve known for a long time that patients who have diabetes tend to develop cataracts earlier than other people. All of us, if we live long enough, will develop cataracts, but patients who have diabetes tend to get various damage to their bodies, to their blood vessels, but also to the eyes where the lens of the eye starts to be damaged by oxidative damage.”

She says structural reforms within the healthcare system are needed to help raise awareness about the condition.

“It needs funding, it needs employment of ophthalmologists and nurses, it needs screening in the communities to refer people for surgery and both things need to happen in a way that makes enough space for enough patients to be operated on.”

