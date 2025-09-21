 Ophthalmologist warns Type 2 Diabetes rise doubles cataracts
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Ophthalmologist warns Type 2 Diabetes rise doubles cataracts

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

People living with Type 2 Diabetes have the highest risk of developing cataracts.

Diabetes text words typography written with wooden letter
Diabetes text words typography written with wooden letter/ iStock

Ophthalmologists have warned that cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in South Africa.

Saturday marked the start of Eyecare Awareness Month.

Dr Jenny Laithwaite, who is from the Ophthalmological Society Of South Africa, says while cataracts can lead to blindness, it is reversible. 

“We’ve known for a long time that patients who have diabetes tend to develop cataracts earlier than other people. All of us, if we live long enough, will develop cataracts, but patients who have diabetes tend to get various damage to their bodies, to their blood vessels, but also to the eyes where the lens of the eye starts to be damaged by oxidative damage.”

She says structural reforms within the healthcare system are needed to help raise awareness about the condition.

“It needs funding, it needs employment of ophthalmologists and nurses, it needs screening in the communities to refer people for surgery and both things need to happen in a way that makes enough space for enough patients to be operated on.”

 Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Health Diabetes Cataracts Blindness
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.