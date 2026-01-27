Operators given year to implement data rollover amendments

The country's communications authority says telecoms companies must automatically extend the validity of bundles to the next month.

In a year's time, consumers will no longer have to begrudgingly watch their unused data bundles vanishing on expiry.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has amended the End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations.

Under the new rules, mobile operators must automatically roll over unused data, voice, and SMS bundles to the next month, at no extra cost.

The rollover only applies as long as the subscriber remains active.

Subscribers can also transfer unused bundles to others, provided they are on the same network.

The EFF says the amendment is a major victory for consumers, especially the poor, youth, and those in rural areas.

It says the concession comes after years of parliamentary and public pressure, adding that it will continue to push for longer rollover periods and lower data and airtime costs.

