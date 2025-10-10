Operation Dudula, March and March defend healthcare blockades in court

It is seeking an urgent interdict against groups including March and March and Operation Dudula.

Other respondents include the ministers of health, police and home affairs as well as the CEO of Durban's Addington Hospital and the station commander of Point Police Station.

Anti-illegal immigration protesters have been manning the entrances of clinics and public hospitals in KZN and Gauteng, demanding that people produce IDs before being let through.

They claim undocumented migrants are the reason public health facilities are overburdened.

The Human Rights Commission says everyone in South Africa, regardless of their nationality or legal status, has a constitutional right to access healthcare.

March and March’s Jacinta Ngobese Zuma spoke to Newswatch outside court.

“ We're not blocking anyone actually, we are ideally enforcing the laws of the country,” Zuma said.

"So therefore, we are not gonna let South Africans die and giving birth on the floor or not getting their medication. We are actually advising people who are illegal immigrants to go to private healthcare. Um, so they've got an option.”

Operation Dudula’s Zandile Dabula is also there as are a group of protesters.

“ It's good that they have actually taken us to court because now this gives us the right to respond and show them the wrongs that they are doing as human rights commission. They're supposed to be protecting South Africans and not the other way around.”