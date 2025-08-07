Open Chats Podcast under fire for racist remarks

An episode of the Open Chats Podcast hosted by Mthokozisi Methula and Sinothando Kama has sparked outrage, with some labelling it hateful and deeply offensive.

The deputy minister said the comments have caused significant distress, saying such statements are not only offensive but also undermine the values of inclusivity and respect that our society strives to uphold.

Letsike said every community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

Personal trainer and mental health advocate, Taariq Stokes, has described the remarks as harmful and disappointing.

"This a serious matter and it needs to be dealt to as soon as possible, and it's a very harmful situation, not just for coloured people in general, 'cause of them receiving such stereotypes, but I think just harmful for the podcast host themselves because now they at risk," said Stokes.

Bluff resident Carl Manto penned an open letter calling the podcast “deeply disrespectful”, saying it reinforced the marginalisation of an already vulnerable group.

"Ashamed of them, that they can even have this mindset of us and this disrespect and to degrade us in that manner. It was hurtful because we've come a long way. We've worked hard."

The podcast hosts have made apologies, but many have rejected them as insincere.

The Patriotic Alliance has laid criminal charges, while the Democratic Alliance has referred the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission.

The podcast hosts say they'll “self-report” to the SAHRC.

