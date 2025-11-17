“Only one Inkosi”: Buthelezi shuts down Dukuduku leadership claims

This follows threats of clashes between the abaKhwanazi and Ncube clans after reports that Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had allegedly appointed businessman, Qiniso Ncube as his overseer of the Dukuduku land.

The MEC addressed residents over the weekend in Dukuduku at a Imbizo called by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Buthelezi told the community that there should be no dispute over the leadership of the Khwanazi tribe.

He explained that while Ncube was appointed by the king as his representative, he has incorrectly presented himself as the chief.

"We were just here to ensure that the community is aware that there is only one Inkosi which is recognized over this area, which is Inkosi Ntokozo Mkhwanazi.

"We showed the maps because we are discouraging individuals who just stand up and make illegitimate claims about the chieftaincy of this area", says Buthelezi.

KZN police intervened to prevent violence after some community members began blocking the N2 highway.

They say their focus is now on restoring calm and ensuring everyone understands the laws that govern traditional leadership.

Buthelezi has also rubbished claims that Ncube was named overseer of the north coast region, where the Khwanazi tribe has ruled over 30 villages for decades.

"Inkosi Mkhwanazi is the overseer on behalf of the king and therefore the king has never appointed anyone else as Inkosi over this area."

"We do respect traditional leadership and we respect AmaKhosi who historically have presided over this land which is the Mkhwanazi clan and therefore there was never anyone else that was announced by his majesty to oversee this area", he added.

