Online gambling in SA reaching ‘crisis levels’

The National Gambling Board revealed recently that gross gambling revenue hit nearly R60 billion last year with online platforms raking in over R150 billion.

Advisor Rebekah Pillay says with the economy struggling, gambling is eating into money meant to be kept aside for essentials.

She has warned that if people are gambling more than 1 per cent of their income, that is already too much.

Pillay says better financial planning and awareness are key to avoiding the dangers of problem gambling.

"A lot of households already have a lot of income constraints. Obviously, money is not flowing as easy as it was. So, using any money that's coming into our households before, which is supposed to be channeled to paying our bills and feeding our families, we don't have the luxury of spare money.

"Anything channeled into gambling is actually eating away money that we were supposed to be using for our households and paying our debt."

Pillay, who is a financial adviser at Consult by Momentum, has pointed to unemployment as one of the drivers behind the rise in gambling.

"There's a lot of pressure with sometimes big households, or as we call it Black Tax, and you have to stretch what you have. Just the amount of pressure that they are under with little money to do a lot.

"A very wealthy client said to me that if you are now in South Africa and you are managing to pay all your bills, you are rich. So, I think that kind of gives you perspective in terms of whether we are all able to afford our monthly expenses. And that will tell you we are not."

