Online betting driving South Africa’s R60bn gambling boom
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
South Africans are betting big, with the industry's revenue growth hitting the jackpot.
South Africans are betting big, with the industry's revenue growth hitting the jackpot.
South Africans are betting big, with the industry's revenue growth hitting the jackpot.
A recent Stats SA report shows a huge shift in people's gambling habits, with online betting and bookmakers now taking the lead.
The National Gambling Board says gross gambling revenue hit almost R60 billion last year, jumping more than 25%.
Casinos, once the go-to spot, are barely growing, while online platforms pulled in over R150 billion.
READ: LISTEN: Gambling foundation alarmed at underage betting
It seems gambling is becoming a priority for some households, with stats showing families spend a big chunk of their recreational budget on it, while gym fees trail far behind.
In KZN, the sector generated R6.2 billion in the 2023/24 financial year.
Economists warn that the betting boom is not just changing how households spend, its starting to influence the wider economy too.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Can you name all 9 SA provinces?
We've got highlighted pictures of each province and options for you to c...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Danny Guselli shares his best 'work from home' day?
Not everyone can choose, but Danny Guselli shares which day of the week ...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago