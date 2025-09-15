Online betting driving South Africa’s R60bn gambling boom

South Africans are betting big, with the industry's revenue growth hitting the jackpot.





A recent Stats SA report shows a huge shift in people's gambling habits, with online betting and bookmakers now taking the lead.





The National Gambling Board says gross gambling revenue hit almost R60 billion last year, jumping more than 25%.





Casinos, once the go-to spot, are barely growing, while online platforms pulled in over R150 billion.





It seems gambling is becoming a priority for some households, with stats showing families spend a big chunk of their recreational budget on it, while gym fees trail far behind.





In KZN, the sector generated R6.2 billion in the 2023/24 financial year.





Economists warn that the betting boom is not just changing how households spend, its starting to influence the wider economy too.



