Ongoing vehicle recalls point to road safety failures

This year alone, the National Consumer Commission has recorded recalls affecting more than 50,000 vehicles across several major brands.

On Wednesday the NCC announced the recall of Isuzu RT66 vehicles and some Ducati motorcycles.

The Automobile Association says the scale of these recalls reveals a systematic failure and weakness in vehicle, pre-market quality assurance, manufacturing oversight, and regulatory verification.

The AA says each recall represents a failure of early detection and oversight, signalling that quality assurance arrived too late.

According to the AA, the recall system is more reactive instead of being proactive, thus exposing drivers to avoidable risks.

The AA says it is now calling for a unified system for pre-market certification and post-sale monitoring.