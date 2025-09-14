 LISTEN: One year on, still no justice for Zarah Ramsamy
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

LISTEN: One year on, still no justice for Zarah Ramsamy

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The community of Malvern, south of Durban, says it's hopeful justice will prevail in the case of Zarah Ramsamy

Shay Ramsamy Prayer Vigil
Tamasha Khanyi

The 11-year-old girl was killed in September last year during a hijacking at a popular restaurant in the area. 


On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer vigil at Church on the Move to pay their respects to Zarah. 


Her brother, Jeremiah Ramsamy, paid tribute to his sister. 


" A home that was once filled with joy, a home that was once filled with peace, a home where my sister’s laughter echoed loud; I would have never thought that home would become nothing but a memory. My sister, she was my best friend. She was with me the whole day, every day. Apart from school, we never left each other's side."


READ: Zarah Ramsamy murder case remains unsolved one year on


KZN police told Newswatch this week that no arrests have been made yet. 


Kevin Pillay, who's the area's Community Policing Forum chairperson, says he's not discouraged by the lack of progress. 


 "After the incident, there was a lot of social media posts that Marvin is a very dangerous place, and so we upped the ante here as a CPF together with our partners at SAPS and security members. 


"So much so that we encourage the residents, even if they're having a birthday at home or a wedding or something at the hall, they need to let us know and we deploy our members to stand up there to ensure there's no incidents. I think our day will come. We'll get these guys."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Durban KZN Crime Police
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.