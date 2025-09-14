LISTEN: One year on, still no justice for Zarah Ramsamy

The 11-year-old girl was killed in September last year during a hijacking at a popular restaurant in the area.





On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer vigil at Church on the Move to pay their respects to Zarah.





Her brother, Jeremiah Ramsamy, paid tribute to his sister.





" A home that was once filled with joy, a home that was once filled with peace, a home where my sister’s laughter echoed loud; I would have never thought that home would become nothing but a memory. My sister, she was my best friend. She was with me the whole day, every day. Apart from school, we never left each other's side."





KZN police told Newswatch this week that no arrests have been made yet.





Kevin Pillay, who's the area's Community Policing Forum chairperson, says he's not discouraged by the lack of progress.





"After the incident, there was a lot of social media posts that Marvin is a very dangerous place, and so we upped the ante here as a CPF together with our partners at SAPS and security members.





"So much so that we encourage the residents, even if they're having a birthday at home or a wedding or something at the hall, they need to let us know and we deploy our members to stand up there to ensure there's no incidents. I think our day will come. We'll get these guys."