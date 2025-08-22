One week since pilot crashed into Durban ocean

Missing Johannesburg pilot, 61-year-old Andrew Blackwood-Murray, had been performing his final aerobatic display when his plane plunged into the sea during an airshow at the close of a global aviation summit.





The search for him continues.





Battery Beach was a stark contrast to the hive of activity that was the scene last Thursday.





On the day, police helicopters were flying overhead and more emergency crews were arriving at the scene by the minute.





Thursday afternoon was much quieter, with only a few skipper boats moving slowly across the waters where the aircraft broke apart on impact.





Police Search and Rescue divers, supported by the NSRI, the Navy and local volunteers, are continuing the recovery effort.





They’re using ocean mapping technology and aircraft search grids to track debris on the seabed.





Some personal items have already been returned to Blackwood-Murray's family, who are being briefed on each development.





In an emotional tribute on social media, his wife wrote that he was her world, her greatest love and her eternal wingman.





She wished that he soars the skies and visits the places he had always dreamed of.