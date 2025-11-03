One million tourists visit SA in 9 months
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says the surge in visitors confirms that tourism has not only recovered but is once again driving economic growth.
The Minister says the numbers are a clear sign of growing global confidence in South Africa as a destination of choice.
De Lille's spokesperson, Aldrin Sampear, says they're positive the country will receive 15 million visitors by the year 2030.
"In the first nine months, we received just over 1 million new visitors, which means that on average we've received around 120,000 new visitors every month."
READ: Fedhasa warns Ballito holiday scam ‘global problem’
He attributed the rise to the close collaboration between government and the private sector through the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which focuses on coordinated destination marketing.
