One killed in shooting in Tongaat

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson said the incident happened in Magwaveni last night.





"We were informed of a shooting in progress and when Reaction officers and paramedics got to the scene they established a woman and her nephew were walking on a footpath when a lone gunman produced a firearma and opened fire.





"He fired two rounds before fleeing on foot. The 61-year-old woman was declared deceased."





Balram said the teenager fled during the attack.





Meanwhile several people are recovering in hospital after a deadly crash in the Durban CBD.





A man was killed last night when a car and a bakkie collided on the corner of Shepstone Road and Pine Street.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency services found the bakkie lying on its roof when they arrived at the scene.





"Paramedics found that one person a male believed to be in his thirties had sustained fatal injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene.





A man had sustained critical injuries and six others sustaining moderate injuries.





"All of the injured had been stabilized on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.





At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown however SAPS and Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.





