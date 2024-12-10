One dead in Shallcross house fire
Updated | By Newswatch
An elderly man has been killed in a house fire in Shallcross, south of Durban.
Paramedics from Amawele Emergency Service were called to the home on Nathalal Place on Tuesday.
They say they found firefighters attempting to contain a fire that had engulfed the residence.
Once cleared, they entered the home where the body of a 60-year-old man was found.
He was declared dead at the scene.
