One dead in Shallcross house fire

Paramedics from Amawele Emergency Service were called to the home on Nathalal Place on Tuesday.

They say they found firefighters attempting to contain a fire that had engulfed the residence.





Once cleared, they entered the home where the body of a 60-year-old man was found.

He was declared dead at the scene.





