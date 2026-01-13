 One dead in Pinetown business complex shooting
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Emergency crews are currently attending to a fatal shooting in Pinetown.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson says initial reports are that there was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at a business complex.

“A male pulled out a firearm and shot the female before allegedly turning the gun on themselves. The male has been declared deceased by paramedics, while the female sustained critical injuries.”

This is a developing story. 

