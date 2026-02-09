One dead as lightning, storms batter parts of KZN

Provincial disaster management teams have been deployed to the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts, where homes were destroyed and families displaced.

The severe weather began on Friday and continued through Saturday, with gale-force winds and hailstorms sweeping through the region, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and private property.

In Impendle, seven homes were completely destroyed, leaving families, including children and elderly residents, without shelter.

In the Harry Gwala District, at least 11 homes were damaged by hail, and a rockfall has blocked access roads in one ward.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzwelwe Mzila says the storms have also left several people injured after being struck by lightning.

