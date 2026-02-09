One dead as lightning, storms batter parts of KZN
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Authorities have
confirmed that one person has died after being struck by lightning when
thunderstorms hit parts of KZN this weekend.
Provincial disaster management teams have been deployed to the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts, where homes were destroyed and families displaced.
The severe weather began on Friday and continued through Saturday, with gale-force winds and hailstorms sweeping through the region, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and private property.
In Impendle, seven homes were completely destroyed, leaving families, including children and elderly residents, without shelter.
In the Harry Gwala District, at least 11 homes were damaged by hail, and a rockfall has blocked access roads in one ward.
KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzwelwe Mzila says the storms have also left several people injured after being struck by lightning.
" The storms have exacted a human toll in the Harry Gwala district in uMzimkhulu. A resident of Ward 15 was tragically struck and killed by lightning while at work on Friday. In a separate incident in Ward 12, three individuals sustained injuries from lightning strikes and are currently receiving medical attention.
MEC Reverend Buthelezi has extended his condolences to the grieving family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured."
Residents are urged to remain cautious as more storms are expected this week.
