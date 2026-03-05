Pupil dies in KwaMashu scholar transport crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
More than a dozen children are recovering in hospital after a deadly scholar transport crash in KwaMashu, north of Durban.
One child was killed in Mount Moriah on Wednesday afternoon after a minibus transporting learners from a local crèche overturned.
KZN Transport officials visited the injured children at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says they also met with police investigating the crash.
“The team met with the owner of the minibus taxi. He indicated that he received a call from the driver informing him that the accident was caused by brake failure.
“The MEC has called upon the driver who has since disappeared to hand himself over to the police. The MEC has indicated that together as members of the executive council, they've undertaken to coordinate an integrated delivery of much needed service to the affected children, teachers, and parents.”
Sibiya added that authorities are investigating the roadworthiness of the minibus taxi.
