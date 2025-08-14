One dead in Gauteng e-hailing arson attack
Updated | By Bulletin
A deadly shooting and arson attack linked to taxi violence has left one person dead in Gauteng.
Two others were wounded when e-hailing operators came under attack in Soweto on Wednesday night.
Police say four men approached a ride-hailing vehicle outside Maponya Mall in Pimville, shot the driver and set the vehicle on fire.
Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, says shots were also fired at another vehicle.
The driver managed to flee.
"The driver and another passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. A case of murder, attempted murder with two counts and arson [was] opened for investigations.
"The SAPS and JMPD members are currently on scene to monitor the situation which is suspected to be taxi violence related. Police investigations [are continuing].
