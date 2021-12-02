Omicron drives 'worrying' surge in South African Covid cases

There had been an "exponential increase" over the past two weeks, from a weekly average of around 300 new cases per day to 1,000 last week and most recently 3,500, said Michelle Groome of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).





"The degree of increase is worrying," Groome added.





Late Wednesday, the NICD said 8,561 new cases were reported nationwide over 24 hours, up from almost 4,400 the day before and 2,300 on Monday.





South Africa was the first country to detect Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus with a high number of mutations, reporting its first cases on November 25 to the World Health Organization.





In Gauteng, South Africa's most populous and most affected province which includes the city of Johannesburg, the rate of tests coming back positive rose to 27 percent on Wednesday.





Groome said the figures represented "very early stages of the fourth wave" of Covid-19 infections.





The "rapidly increasing number of new daily cases" was "fuelled by the variant" dubbed Omicron, she added.



