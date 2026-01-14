Officials say Durban school 'legally full' after first-day protests by parents

Others claimed the children of foreign nationals who live in the area where being prioritised over theirs.

ALSO READ: March and March members decend on Durban school to protest of ‘foreign enrolments’

Ward 26 councillor Sbusiso Lushaba addressed them, saying each classroom can only accommodate 40 learners, unless the Department of Education authorises additional places.

He says Addington Primary is not the only school in the area, and that placement alternatives are being explored.

“They []authorities] wish to know how many kids need a school, and what grades, so that the district can try and [place them]. All these kids will not be able to fit [in this one school].”

KZN Education’s Muzi Mahlambi says the school followed all proper admission procedures.

“But, as the Department of Education, we are willing to engage with whosoever that has concerns. We will then say these are the procedures and this is how we went about doing this, so that people will understand that we are guided by policies and by laws. We don't just wake up and admit or not admit or chase away or invite children. We do it according to the book.”

Campaign group, Equal Education's Nontsikelelo Dlulani says every child, South African or foreign, has the same constitutional right to a place in a public school.

"Our constitution is clear. Every learner in South Africa, regardless of your race, the colour of your skin, your nationality, and where you're coming from, [has] access to basic education and a constitutional right to access education in South Africa.”