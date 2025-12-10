Officials making headway in KwaDukuza bank account theft probe - Mayor

KwaDukuza Mayor Siduduzo Gumede says multiple investigations into alleged corruption at the municipality are now reaching a critical stage.

He's confirmed that a Section 106 probe, launched earlier this year by the KZN Cooperative Governance MEC, has now been concluded.

The probe looked into allegations of financial misconduct, including the alleged theft of funds from a municipal bank account.

Investigators also examined delays and spending linked to disaster relief bridge projects implemented between 2019 and 2022.

Irregular expenditure flagged by the Auditor General in the 2023 to 2024 financial year also came into focus.

Speaking in Ballito on Tuesday, Gumede said the findings would be presented to council on Wednesday with corrective action expected to follow.

ALSO READ: KwaDukuza mayor to crack down on electricity losses

“Sometimes these verifications take forever. We are happy when they finish them and corrective actions are recommended because that's what we want to do; to implement the recommendations.

“We are also happy as well if investigations are done by independent bodies because it helps with the credibility of the findings. What is left to us most of the time is to implement.”

The Hawks are investigating those behind the siphoning of R35.7 million from the municipal bank account in January. Officials say more than R30 million has already been recovered.

A separate Special Investigating Unit probe launched last year into three high value tenders awarded between 2018 and 2019 for roadworks and electrical infrastructure is also still underway.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)