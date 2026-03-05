Officials to compile report on Phoenix school depot controversy

KZN Public Works MEC Martin Meyer paid an unannounced visit to Havenspark Secondary School on Thursday following complaints.

Residents are up in arms over the operation at the school and want it gone.

“Residents use that corner as a taxi stop. Now, can you imagine you've got 35 horse and trailers operating with a fully-fledged depot on this ground, plus 30 buses. It'll disturb our peace,” one of the residents told Newswatch.

On Thursday morning, the situation turned tense when the deputy principal tried to block the government officials from entering the premises.

They eventually got through and reached the sports ground.

It was found that a large section was taken up by a fleet of buses.

KZN Education's Muzi Mahlambi says they are looking into the matter

“The head of department has reiterated to say while schools have got delegated powers from him to raise funds, but those delegated powers come with limitations.

“Officials will compile a report before any action, if any, is taken.”



