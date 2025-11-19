October consumer inflation shows slight uptick

The Consumer Price Index increased to 3.6% in October from 3.4% in September.

Stats SA says it is the highest CPI in over a year, having reached 3.8% in September last year.

Patrick Kelly, the Chief Director of Price Statistics, says the main contributors were cereals, seafood, and eggs.

“Annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages weakened substantially to 3.9% from 4.5% in September. Several food and non-alcoholic beverage categories witnessed a cool-down, including vegetables, fruits and nuts, cold and hot beverages, sugar confectionery, and desserts.

“Meat categories that recorded accelerated price growth include cereal, products, fish, and other seafood oils and fats, milk, other dairy products and eggs, and the group other food.”

He says meat inflation retreated from its highest level in more than eight years.

“Moderating to 11.4% from 11.7% in September. Despite the lower reading, several meat products remain in double-digit territory, including stewing beef at 30.9%, beef steak up 27.9%, and beef mints higher by 27.1%.”

Transport costs turned positive after more than a year of deflation, rising from 0.1% in September to 1.5% in October.

Fuel prices increased slightly, with petrol rising by 0.2% and diesel falling by 0.7%.

The announcement came as the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee began its last meeting of the year on Wednesday.

It is due to make an announcement on the repo rate on Thursday.