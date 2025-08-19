Nzimande: New research tools planned to tackle climate change
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande says several instruments to drive research and development aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change are in the pipeline.
He says while most of the initiatives are still in their early stages, they come at a crucial time as the country faces accelerating temperatures, extreme heat, droughts and water shortages.
The minister opened the International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences, hosted by UniZulu at the Durban ICC, on Monday.
" South Africa is already a water-scarce country, and climate change is exacerbating the situation. We are experiencing more frequent and intense storms, which have resulted in some areas experiencing unusually heavy storms and flooding,” he said.
"These shocks to our geophysical and atmospheric systems in turn impose severe challenges to the productivity of agricultural habitat and therefore African food sovereignty."
