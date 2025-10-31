Numsa threatens strike in auto sector amid wage talks deadlock

The union is demanding a 7% hike over the next three years, while the auto industry has proposed a 6.5% increase for the first year and 5% for the following two years.

The union briefed the media in Johannesburg on Friday.

Numsa, the country's largest trade union, represents thousands of workers in the South African automotive industry, including those at BMW, Ford, Isuzu, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz.

It has justified the wage demands by saying that 57% of workers’ wages are spent on transportation, electricity, and food.

"The union has informed employers that despite the union remaining flexible and being prepared to negotiate and to compromise," said Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim.

"Given that negotiations are a give and take, NUMSA moved and suggested to employers to consider and offer of 7% in the first year and 6.5% for the following two years."

Jim warned that workers may be forced to down tools if the employer does not reconsider its offer.

"NUMSA is a worker-controlled union; it will be workers who decide whether we must give employers a 48-hour notice for a strike action and when such a notice should be served."

The threat of strike action comes as South Africa is already facing significant US tariffs on automotive exports, including a 25% sectoral tariff on vehicles and parts implemented in April, followed by a 30% baseline tariff in August.

