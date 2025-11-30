Numsa demands wage increase for Eskom workers
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says it is not the only union negotiating for higher wages within the Centralised Bargaining Forum of Eskom.
It says the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity are also at the table.
The union wants a 15% wage hike, higher allowances, and a one-year agreement.
The metalworkers' union has communicated that wage talks will resume next year.
This is after Eskom has offered 3.5% and a three-year deal, which NUMSA has rejected as an insult.
The union's national spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they believe Eskom can afford these demands.
"Eskom’s turnaround is the direct result of workers’ dedication, and these demands are both fair and justified.
“If you look at the achievements of Eskom’s turnaround: the fact that they’ve made [a] R16 billion profit, [they’ve gone] over 180 days without loadshedding [and kept] the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) above 64%. All of that was possible because of workers at Eskom.”
