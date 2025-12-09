Numsa demands urgent IDC action to resolve SA Steel Mills, AMSA crisis
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The National Union of Metalworkers has staged a picket to demand urgent intervention in the ongoing crisis at SA Steel Mills and ArcelorMittal South Africa.
The National Union of Metalworkers has staged a picket to demand urgent intervention in the ongoing crisis at SA Steel Mills and ArcelorMittal South Africa.
Its members have been demonstrating outside the Industrial Development Corporation offices on Tuesday.
In October, ArcelorMittal was ordered to reinstate workers who were unfairly retrenched at its Newcastle and Vereeniging plants.
AMSA has applied for leave to appeal the Labour Court ruling.
Last month the company confirmed the shutdown of its Newcastle plant, saying it is proceeding with placing its long-steel business into care and maintenance.
AMSA says limited trading will continue to dispatch remaining stock while engagements on alternative solutions are ongoing.
Numsa again approached the courts accusing, the steel giant of ignoring consultation requirements before deciding to close the operations.
The union is calling on the IDC to help secure a financial lifeline for workers at the mothballed Newcastle and Vereeniging plants.
"AMSA refuses to pay salaries while appealing a court ruling that reinstated workers. We need IDC to work with us to protect livelihoods during December and address AMSA’s long-term future," says Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
Hlubi-Majola adds this is their third protest at the IDC, as workers continue to suffer under a business rescue process that has dragged on for months with little progress.
"Numsa is deeply concerned that the IDC-appointed Business Rescue Practitioners are biased in favour of Alfeco, a bidder whose track record shows collapsed production and deteriorated labour relations. Alfeco’s so-called revival plan stretches over five years, with no guarantee of sustainability."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
The trouble replacing load-shedding is here and it’s hitting SA even harder
South Africans have spoken out about how water outages have overtaken lo...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
WATCH: KZN family's R5k money balloon surprise goes wrong
This was a literal sense of throwing caution to the wind as the money ba...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago