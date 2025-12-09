Numsa demands urgent IDC action to resolve SA Steel Mills, AMSA crisis

Its members have been demonstrating outside the Industrial Development Corporation offices on Tuesday.





In October, ArcelorMittal was ordered to reinstate workers who were unfairly retrenched at its Newcastle and Vereeniging plants.





AMSA has applied for leave to appeal the Labour Court ruling.





Last month the company confirmed the shutdown of its Newcastle plant, saying it is proceeding with placing its long-steel business into care and maintenance.





AMSA says limited trading will continue to dispatch remaining stock while engagements on alternative solutions are ongoing.





Numsa again approached the courts accusing, the steel giant of ignoring consultation requirements before deciding to close the operations.





The union is calling on the IDC to help secure a financial lifeline for workers at the mothballed Newcastle and Vereeniging plants.





"AMSA refuses to pay salaries while appealing a court ruling that reinstated workers. We need IDC to work with us to protect livelihoods during December and address AMSA’s long-term future," says Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.





Hlubi-Majola adds this is their third protest at the IDC, as workers continue to suffer under a business rescue process that has dragged on for months with little progress.





"Numsa is deeply concerned that the IDC-appointed Business Rescue Practitioners are biased in favour of Alfeco, a bidder whose track record shows collapsed production and deteriorated labour relations. Alfeco’s so-called revival plan stretches over five years, with no guarantee of sustainability."





