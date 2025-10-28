Numsa wins Labour Court ruling: ArcelorMittal must reinstate retrenched KZN workers

ArcelorMittal South Africa has been ordered to reinstate workers who were unfairly retrenched at its Newcastle plant and in Vereeniging.





Numsa took the steel company to court on an urgent basis earlier this month, accusing it of ignoring consultation requirements before deciding to close the two operations.





The union argued the production giant had walked away from talks on retrenchments in March, even as new developments around possible government support and a takeover deal were unfolding.





The court found that the steel manufacturer failed to follow proper consultation procedures before cutting jobs last week.





It ruled that ArcelorMittal must reopen talks with Numsa within 10 days.





The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the judgment offers hope that alternatives to job losses can still be explored.





"ArcelorMittal is not allowed to dismiss any workers at its Newcastle and Vereeniging plants based on that January notice. If they have already dismissed anyone because of it, they must reinstate them until they’ve properly followed the fair consultation process mentioned above.





"Both ArcelorMittal and Numsa must restart those consultation talks within 10 calendar days from the date of this court order (which is 27 October 2025). AMSA will have to pay workers who were retrenched their salaries for the period they were retrenched.





"This is a victory for the union because it provides an opportunity to possibly look at alternatives to retrenchment. This latest victory is another example of Numsa consistently fighting for workers and their families."





