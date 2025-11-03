NUM pushes Eskom for 15% wage hike, cites cost-of-living crisis
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The National Union of Mineworkers says the 15% pay hike it’s demanding for Eskom employees is to cushion them from the rising cost of living.
The National Union of Mineworkers says the 15% pay hike it’s demanding for Eskom employees is to cushion them from the rising cost of living.
"That percentage is justified considering the high food prices and the cost of living. We stand in solidarity with other unions at Eskom that , wage negotiations must remain within the forum,” the union’s Livhuwani Mammburu says.
The union, which held its National Executive Committee meeting late last week, says while talks are ongoing, they could stall because of the unbundling of the power utility.
It called for collective bargaining rights to be respected and adhered to - through the process to split Eskom's operations.
READ: Numsa threatens strike in auto sector amid wage talks deadlock
The NUM will be marching to Eskom and the Department of Labour next week against the hiking of electricity tarrifs - and what it sees as the privatisation of the utility.
Mammburu says the NEC's also taken issue with Chinese companies, claiming they're not creating job opportunities in South Africa.
"Chinese manufacturing companies must invest in manufacturing their cars in South Africa."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Durban’s own Shreeya Mahadeo: A young chess prodigy’s journey to the Commonwealth Championships
At just 15, Shreeya Mahadeo is proving that strategy, sacrifice, and sel...Stacey & J Sbu 26 minutes ago
-
Prime Circle mark 25 years with the release of new single ‘Unsteady Hearts’
Prime Circle are celebrating 25 years of music with their powerful new s...Stacey & J Sbu 30 minutes ago