Ntuzuma residents demand more police presence after murders

Residents in northern Durban say they are living in constant fear after a series of murders in their community.





In Ntuzuma, the bodies of three men were discovered yesterday.





They had been shot, near a tavern.





On Friday, five men were hacked to death In the Bhambayi area of Inanda.





The motive behind both killings is unknown at this stage.





Thando Mhlongo from Inanda says there's been a surge of violence in the area.





"What happened in Bhambayi was tragic and it was close to home and recently we heard about the incident that happened around Inanda as well as the young woman's murder in Amoati as well, all happening in Inanda."





Nokwanda Mkhwanazi from Ntuzuma says police visibility in the area could have prevented the incident.





"As community members we call for police visibilty in the area because we don't feel safe anymore. Nowadays we are afraid to ride taxis because you don't know what will happen you and the family you left at home."