Ntuzuma police station hostage drama ends, suspect shot dead

A suspect has been shot dead following a hostage incident at Ntuzuma Police Station, north of Durban.





It is believed the suspect overpowered a police officer and seized the officer’s firearm before opening fire inside the station.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says first responders and SAPS units quickly moved in as the hostage situation unfolded on Monday morning.





He says once the scene was secured by police, paramedics were able to step in and assist.





"Initial reports were that an alleged suspect had overpowered a police officer and managed to get their firearm and opened fire in the station.

"Multiple paramedics responded to assist, and once the scene was made safe, SAPS paramedics were allowed access. Multiple officials were assessed on scene. One person was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”





How did the Ntuzuma hostage situation unfold?





KwaZulu-Natal police say the suspect was arrested for attempted murder over the weekend.





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Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 22-year-old overpowered two officers while he was being charged.





“Two police officers were charging the suspect in the cells when he overpowered them and started assaulting them, after taking the keys of the main door from the officers.”





Netshiunda says police managed to call for backup.