Ntuzuma court sentences two men to life for Inanda murder

The killing happened in May 2024 in the Etafuleni area.





The accused-Sthembele Nongqakanga and Jan Sinqina, who knew Lebohang Mabuya as neighbours, encountered him on a local road.





Following an altercation, they killed him and fled, leaving his body behind.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says the men later confessed to state witnesses.





The witness later informed Mabuya’s family and identified the accused to the police, leading to their arrest.





"The Ntuzuma Regional Court has sentenced two men, Sthembele Nongqakanga (27) and Jan Sinqina (21), to life imprisonment each for the murder of 23-year-old Lebohang Mabuya,” Kara says.





"In addition to life imprisonment, the court declared both accused unfit to possess a firearm.





"The National Prosecuting Authority hopes that this sentence sends a clear message that crime will not be tolerated. This conviction underscores the NPA’s unwavering commitment to securing justice for victims of crime and their families."





