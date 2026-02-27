Ntuli’s SOPA to focus on KZN economy, infrastructure development

The address comes after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's fiery remarks during the official opening of the provincial legislature.





The monarch set out proposals ranging from amendments to the Ingonyama Trust to the possible renaming of the province.





As the premier prepares to deliver his address, a cloud of political tension hangs over the seventh administration.





There's uncertainty over how Friday’s sitting will unfold.





The last legislature sitting in December ended in chaos after a motion of no confidence against Ntuli failed.





During a briefing this week, Speaker Nontembeko Boyce warned that the rules of the House will be enforced if similar scenes play out.





According to a statement from the Premier's Office, the address will focus on inclusive economic growth and infrastructure development.





Ntuli is expected to outline plans to create jobs, particularly for young people and women.





Investment in key sectors and essential infrastructure is also set to feature prominently.





Meanwhile, political parties say they'll support the Zulu monarch on a number of issues he has raised.





The king's proposals, include giving traditional leaders control of the Ingonyama Trust.





Premier Ntuli thanked the King for what he described as wise counsel.





