Ntuli warns residents as floods hit KZN, Eskom races to restore power

The provincial head was reacting to the heavy rains that triggered floods in the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction in the New Hanover area.





Search and Rescue teams recovered the body of a middle-aged woman, who had been trapped in a swollen river earlier.





They also intensified searches for the two other people who were swept away by raging waters.





Speaking during a Durban press briefing on Monday, Ntuli stated that the three flood victims were living in one of the affected homes.





" The victims were tenants of one of the families. Unfortunately, the cottages that they were using were built on the bank of the river. As a result, they were washed away while they were inside the cottages."





Ward 2 Councillor Skhumbuzo Nxumalo says some residents and local businesses have also begun a donation drive to aid the affected families.





He says many families have been left destitute, some with only the clothes on their backs.





" The situation is not a good one. It is very devastating, and it is bad. Houses have been washed away, and the bridge has also been badly damaged. We are appealing to the community not to use that bridge at the moment and use alternative routes because the area is currently inaccessible."