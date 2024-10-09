Ntuli warns KZN govt ‘cash-strapped’

Presenting his 100 days in office report on Tuesday, Ntuli said their analysis shows a rise in spending and a dip in revenue.

"The KZN provincial government has limited financial resources, meaning that we will not do everything that was promised within the anticipated timeframe, however, we will ensure that we improve integration at planning and implementation so that we use resources in a smart way."





RED: Ntuli: Massive budget cuts needed to pay off debt

He said departments should look at ways to improve their revenue raising and collection.

"In an attempt to address this at the Executive level we agree that the Provincial Treasury together with Heads of Department, who are charged to account and find opportunities to enhance collection efficiency, review of rates in their respective portfolios to close this unhealthy gap.

"Undoubtedly, we encourage both Provincial Treasury and Heads of Department to look for unconventional sources of revenue, alternative funding models, public-private partnerships, or leveraging natural resources sustainably to have solid public finances."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)