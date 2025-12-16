Ntuli vows to ‘get back to work’ after surviving no confidence vote

Members of the Provincial Legislature on Monday debated a motion of no confidence against Ntuli.

It was formally tabled by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

The MKP had accused the premier and the GPU made up of the DA, ANC, IFP and NFP of financial mismanagement and governance failures.

Proceedings descended into chaos after Speaker Nontembeko Boyce ruled that an open vote would decide the outcome of the motion of no confidence.

This despite objections from the MK Party and the EFF, which had called for a secret ballot.





WATCH: Chaos erupts in KZN Legislature as premier survives no-confidence motion





Ntuli survived the ballot after Boyce announced that the motion had failed.

The outcome sparked an uproar from both parties, leading to law enforcement being called in.

Speaking after the vote, Ntuli accused the two parties of uniting to cause unnecessary chaos.

He also dismissed what he called unnecessary accusations about the GPU and added that the people of KZN can see the work being done.

“And unfortunately, because they want power at all costs, they have to drown the house. When they wanted the motion of no confidence to be voted against the Premier, why then did they not want to vote? It’s because they did not have the numbers.

“They are people who are living by fabrications. They were saying they have people from the IFP and ANC who will support them, but we did not see that. Even during their debate, they were saying the NFP is going to support them, but we did not see that happening.

“That is the kind of people who survive by sharing information that is not accurate to the public.”

Finance MECFrancois Rodgers has condemned the violence.

“Parts of the legislature were destroyed; doors were pulled off. What's worse? just after 16 days of activism, a member of the MKP assaulted the speaker and the secretary of the Legislature. This type of behaviour cannot and should not ever be condoned, and we will ensure as the Democratic Alliance and part of the government of provincial unity, that there is consequence.”