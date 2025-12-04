Ntuli urges families to protect people with disabilities during holidays

Ntuli says families, particularly caregivers in rural areas, often leave behind children and loved ones who require physical support.





He warned that some community members are known to take advantage of those left alone.





The premier was speaking during an event at the Mandeni Local Municipality on Wednesday to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.





ALSO READ: Disability inclusion a ‘tick-box exercise’ in SA workplaces, expert warns





He said this year's theme is Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.





"This theme means that governments, civil society, the private sector and persons with disabilities must collaborate to build a society where disabled individuals are fully included and have their rights and needs met."





