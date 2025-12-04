 Ntuli urges families to protect people with disabilities during holidays
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Ntuli urges families to protect people with disabilities during holidays

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has urged families travelling over the holidays not to leave people with disabilities unattended, warning it could increase the risk of abuse for those who need assistance.

Premier Thami Ntuli
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli at the Mandeni Local Municipality on International Day for Persons with Disabilities. Image / Supplied

Ntuli says families, particularly caregivers in rural areas, often leave behind children and loved ones who require physical support.


He warned that some community members are known to take advantage of those left alone.


The premier was speaking during an event at the Mandeni Local Municipality on Wednesday to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.


ALSO READ: Disability inclusion a ‘tick-box exercise’ in SA workplaces, expert warns


He said this year's theme is Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.


"This theme means that governments, civil society, the private sector and persons with disabilities must collaborate to build a society where disabled individuals are fully included and have their rights and needs met."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

KZN Mandeni Disabilities Thami Ntuli
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.