Ntuli urges families to protect people with disabilities during holidays
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has urged families travelling over the holidays not to leave people with disabilities unattended, warning it could increase the risk of abuse for those who need assistance.
Ntuli says families, particularly caregivers in rural areas, often leave behind children and loved ones who require physical support.
He warned that some community members are known to take advantage of those left alone.
The premier was speaking during an event at the Mandeni Local Municipality on Wednesday to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.
He said this year's theme is Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.
"This theme means that governments, civil society, the private sector and persons with disabilities must collaborate to build a society where disabled individuals are fully included and have their rights and needs met."
