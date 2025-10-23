Ntuli calls for tighter immigration controls after Durban central raid

Police, Home Affairs officials, and metro police officers raided businesses on Dr Pixley Ka-Seme Street, arresting several foreign nationals believed to be undocumented.





Boxes of illicit cigarettes were confiscated from one shop, along with an undisclosed amount of money.





Officials also found expired foods on shelves.





Ntuli says such weaknesses make it difficult to manage crime and protect legitimate businesses operating in the city.





" It's a successful operation because they were able to discover 21 [undocumented] immigrants. They were able to close down the shops that were operating without permits or rather with permits that have expired, and a lot of goods were discovered which have expired."





