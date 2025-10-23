 Ntuli calls for tighter immigration controls after Durban central raid
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says Thursday’s raid in the Durban CBD shows that there is an urgent need to strengthen border controls.

Illegal foreign nationals arrested in Durban
Premier Thami Ntuli speaking to the media during a raid in Durban CBD / Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga

Police, Home Affairs officials, and metro police officers raided businesses on Dr Pixley Ka-Seme Street, arresting several foreign nationals believed to be undocumented.


Boxes of illicit cigarettes were confiscated from one shop, along with an undisclosed amount of money.


Officials also found expired foods on shelves.


Ntuli says such weaknesses make it difficult to manage crime and protect legitimate businesses operating in the city.


" It's a successful operation because they were able to discover 21 [undocumented] immigrants. They were able to close down the shops that were operating without permits or rather with permits that have expired, and a lot of goods were discovered which have expired."


WATCH BELOW: 

Durban KZN Raid Foreign nationals
