Ntuli tells mourners to play active role in solving murder cases

He spoke at the funeral of four members of the Cele family in KwaNdweshula over the weekend.

They were gunned down on New Year’s Eve on the KZN south coast.

It's alleged that a group of unknown gunmen stormed their home demanding money.

When told there was no money, the attackers allegedly opened fire.

A woman, her three children, died at the scene.

Addressing mourners on Sunday, Premier Ntuli described the killings as an attack not only on an innocent family, but on the fundamental values of humanity and safety.

He urged residents to share information with the police to help expedite the investigation of unsolved murder cases.

“We have made a call to the community that they have a very important role to expose whatever information they have to the police,” Ntuli said.

“Even if they fear showing their faces when they report, they can call the number to provide information to assist the police, because we are convinced that whenever such an incident happens in the area, someone will have some information that might have led to the incident. They must stand together and expose this kind of behaviour.”