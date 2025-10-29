Ntuli: Statutory rapists cannot escape with family fines

He made the call during the launch of the KZN Multisectoral Strategy to Curb Child and Teenage Pregnancies on the south coast on Tuesday.

Ntuli said the traditional Zulu practice of paying a fine or damages to the family of a woman who falls pregnant out of wedlock is being misused.

The premier highlighted cases of statutory rape, where girls under the age of consent (16) have become pregnant.

He said the province continues to record high pregnancy rates among girls aged 10 to 19, which increase the risk of HIV and disrupt schooling.

Ntuli added that by accepting fines, instead of reporting these crimes, some parents are making it harder to hold perpetrators accountable.

He has noted though that not all young girls who get pregnant are victims of rape.

Speaking at the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, the premier said the strategy is to reduce teen pregnancies, and prevent gender-based violence through education, support, and community engagement involving various departments.

"Schools, they are the first point of entry because the majority of young girls [and] young boys are in schools. But even the youth out of school has to be targeted in different ways.

"We will be roping in all the stakeholders including priests so that in churches, this becomes a subject.

"Every stakeholder that has a platform [and] engages in society with the youth, women, girls and young boys has to come on board."

Ntuli says KZN cannot grow if challenges like child pregnancy and HIV issues are not addressed.