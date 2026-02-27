Ntuli says SOPA a test for KZN coalition, with focus on economy and governance

He says voters have delivered a clear mandate for cooperation within the Government of Provincial Unity, and not single-party dominance.





He says his address is a moment of accountability, measuring whether a government built on shared responsibility is delivering real change on the ground.





Ntuli addressed members of the KZN legislature and invited guests at the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.





He said at the centre of that mandate are eight focus areas agreed upon by the multi-party administration.





"We agreed on eight focus areas, namely: rebuilding the economy; strengthening local government and governance; advancing sustainable dialogue; improving healthcare and education; delivering better human settlements; improving community safety; mitigating the impact of climate change; and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.”





He said these focus areas will help organise their programme of action for the year.





"They reflect an honest assessment of where the province is most vulnerable, where intervention is most urgent, and where coordinated effort across government and society can yield the greatest impact.





"Rebuilding the economy remains central to all our efforts. Without economic growth that is inclusive and sustainable, our ability to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality is severely constrained. Our focus has therefore been on stabilising key sectors, unlocking investment, supporting small and emerging enterprises, and protecting jobs.





"Strengthening local government and governance has been equally critical. Functional municipalities are the frontline of service delivery and the most immediate point of contact between citizens and the state."





