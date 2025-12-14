Ntuli shrugs off opposition ahead of no-confidence vote

It’s been brought by uMkhonto we Sizwe, the party that won the most votes in KZN in the 2024 provincial elections.





But the power was snatched out of the MKP’s hands when it stalled negotiations with potential coalition partners.





The party has raised concerns about Ntuli's leadership and governance.





EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will support the motion.





Ntuli says there is political stability in the province.





" When we established the GPU, EFF and MKP were standing on the left. They're still on the left. There's nothing different.





"You know, the talks when the GPU was formed were not going to finish in three months; it was six months after six months. It's a motion now. So it becomes clear that the issue is not the failure of the government."





