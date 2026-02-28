Ntuli puts road repairs, crime crackdown at heart of KZN recovery plan

He said government will prioritise fixing and maintaining existing infrastructure, particularly damaged roads and key transport corridors, rather than focusing only on new projects.





Ntuli says restoring roads, bridges and public facilities is critical to rebuilding public confidence and supporting communities still recovering from floods and civil unrest.





The premier was delivering his third state of the province address in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.





"KwaZulu-Natal is a province under construction. We have allocated R216 million to address the province’s potholes, starting with the backlog of 3.12 million square meters of potholes. In achieving this, we have secured 55 trucks with over 100 roadworker aids and supervisors appointed with the main objective of eradicating potholes across the provincial road network.





"This effort is to reduce the impact of potholes on vehicle leading to punctures and wheel damage, traffic congestion and delays. This would assist in reducing the risk of accidents, including fatalities, improve mobility, and economic activity in the province."





Ntuli also addressed rising crime and gender-based violence, calling safety the foundation of development.





He's also called on law enforcement officers to ensure there's compliance with immigration and business regulations to curb illegal operations by undocumented migrants in KZN.





"In response, we have launched the campaign #EngangeniNgesangoIyafohla a decisive, community-centred intervention aimed at enforcing compliance and restoring order.





"Through this campaign, multidisciplinary teams have conducted operations in businesses both large and small while also engaging directly with communities.





"Hundreds of undocumented foreign nationals have been apprehended, and action has been taken against employers found to be in violation of labour and immigration laws. I am calling upon our police to arrest all employers who are employing illegal foreign nationals in our province."





