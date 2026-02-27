Ntuli: R100bn investment pledges signal recovery post unrest and COVID

He says the government is not only recovering what was lost but is reshaping the provincial economy on a more inclusive and resilient foundation.





He says the province's economy grew by 1.8% last year and is projected to expand by 2.1% this year as energy supply and port operations improve.





Delivering his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, Ntuli said the province has secured more than R100 billion in investment pledges from both domestic and international investors.





"These projects are expected to generate more than 100,000 jobs and significantly strengthen economic activity across multiple sectors. Tourism, one of our key economic pillars, recorded a strong performance in 2025.





“The festive season alone contributed an estimated R13 billion to the provincial Gross Domestic Product, driven by high domestic and international visitor numbers. Furthermore, between the mid-2025 quarters, KwaZulu-Natal recorded a net gain of approximately 54 000 new jobs - a development that supported household income, boosted consumer spending, and reinforced broader economic growth."





The premier said the government established an investment office within the Office of the Premier to streamline processes, improve coordination, and accelerate economic recovery to address investor concerns.





"During a series of structured and strategic engagements with the business sector, a consistent message emerged. Business leaders and investors raised concerns about systemic bottlenecks affecting the implementation of catalytic projects, including regulatory delays, fragmented decision-making, and administrative red tape. These challenges, if left unaddressed, had the potential to undermine investor confidence and delay much-needed investment.





"We took these concerns seriously. As a government that is committed to partnership and responsiveness, we recognised that the absence of a central coordinating mechanism for investment facilitation was contributing to inefficiencies and uncertainty. It became clear that decisive institutional reform was required to unlock investment and accelerate economic recovery."





