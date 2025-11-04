Ntuli pushes for stronger border security

Ntuli says they want to explore practical measures to strengthen security controls at the Golela Border Post, a key port of entry between KwaZulu-Natal and eSwatini.

He says the influx of undocumented migrants and illegal smuggling are issues that continue to undermine the economies of KZN and the neighbouring kingdom.

Ntuli and customs officials discussed measures to curb crime at the border post on Monday.

The premier says law enforcement officers spoke about a number of challenges including the poor condition of police stations in the area.

“In terms of the number of the human resource they have, they see the need that if the more can be added [it] will in fact strengthen their fight against crime. When we meet even at a mini MEC, [these] are some of the issues we'll be raising because I will be taking to the mini MEC issues of crime that are affecting KwaZulu-Natal where we believe that we require the intervention of the National Minister of Police.”

