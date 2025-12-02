Ntuli: Misconduct case backlog reduced as province pushes clean governance

He says 119 matters have now been finalised, bringing the active caseload down to 355.





Speaking at a Durban briefing on Monday, Ntuli said the provincial government remains committed to clean governance.





"To address delays and ensure accountability, the province is implementing targeted interventions, including Operation MBO case-reduction strategy - a coordinated monitoring and tracking programme designed to fast-track disciplinary matters.





"Enhanced collaboration with organised labour to minimise unnecessary postponements. Mass training for presiding and investigating officers across departments, with specialised training in Health to ensure matters involving medical professionals are handled swiftly and with technical competence.”



He says suspensions have also dropped, with 46 officials currently off duty compared to 52 in October.





"These measures reflect our unwavering commitment to clean governance, accountability, and zero tolerance for misconduct within the public service."





