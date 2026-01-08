Ntuli tells Masemola to hand Mkhwanazi second term as KZN top cop

Ntuli has formally supported the renewal of the provincial commissioner's contract after meeting with National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola.





Mkhwanazi’s current term is set to end in March.





The premier's spokesperson, Lindelani Mbatha, said it was noted during the meeting that Mkhwanazi played a crucial role in addressing the province's high crime rate.





"Under his leadership, targeted and intelligence-driven interventions have been implemented to combat serious and violent crime, including political killings, organised crime, extortion, and other priority offences that have historically undermined stability in the province, particularly as the country approaches the local government elections.





"Premier Ntuli further underscored the importance of continuity in leadership, particularly at a time when sustained and consistent efforts are required to consolidate the gains made in the fight against crime.





“He reiterated that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi’s discipline, work ethic, and commitment to ethical and accountable policing align with the values and expectations of the Provincial Government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal."





