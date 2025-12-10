Ntuli launches financial recovery plan to cut debt, protect services
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has launched a financial recovery plan to try to stabilise the province’s strained finances.
Ntuli says his government has inherited serious financial pressure, including debt of more than R10 billion to service providers.
He has admitted that budget cuts have affected the departments of health and education, leading to critical shortages in hospitals and classrooms.
Speaking at a press briefing in Durban on Wednesday, Ntuli said the recovery plan aims to save around R1.5 billion a year through tighter spending.
He says essential services will be protected, as Treasury oversees the plan’s implementation.
"It is important that our citizens know this truth: difficult decisions had to be made. We could not continue on a path of unsustainable spending. We had to choose discipline over drift, focus over short-term comfort, and long-term recovery over temporary relief.
"This administration chose the harder road - a pathway of sacrifice, stability, and reform. We made this choice because we are determined to restore the financial health of our province, to protect essential services, and to build a capable and ethical state that can serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal with dignity."
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has launched a Financial Recovery Plan to stabilise provincial finances. Government says it inherited serious fiscal pressure, including over R10 billion owed to service providers, with R1.5 billion a year in savings targeted while protecting core services pic.twitter.com/RNdynUpLd6— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 10, 2025
