Ntuli launches new advisory body to empower women in construction

He was speaking on Tuesday at the launch in Westville of the She Builds Women’s Advisory Body.

They are calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative to advance women in the sector.

It's led by the Department ofPublic Works, which is expected to advise the government on policy reform and practical interventions to accelerate gender transformation in the industry.

Ntuli says the advisory body will help remove red tape, exclusion and unfair procurement practices that continue to disadvantage women.

"We are at a critical juncture as a country in South Africa's development trajectory, and the call for gender transformation in the construction sector is loud and clear."

Master Builders KZN Executive Director Vikashnee Harbhajan says women in construction still struggle with access to finance, complex procurement systems and limited mentorship.

" Many struggle to access finance, guarantees and working capital, making it difficult to compete for larger projects or to survive late payments.

"In addition, complex procurement systems, strict compliance and legislative requirements, and limited access to networks often create further barriers for emerging women-owned businesses. Addressing these challenges is essential as a strategic investment in a stronger, fairer, and more capable construction sector."

