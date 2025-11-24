Ntuli says KZN seeing spike in sexual assault cases against children

On Monday, Premier Thami Ntuli presented the latest figures on gender-based violence and femicide cases in the province.





It comes as the country prepares to mark 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children on Tuesday.





The campaign will be observed from Tuesday until 10 December under the theme: Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).





eThekwini, uMgungundlovu, and King Cetshwayo remain KZN's highest hotspots.





In a media briefing in Durban on Monday, Ntuli said there's a growing demand for survivor support services.





He says more than 2,000 survivors sought assistance at Thuthuzela Care Centres between July and September.





"These are not statistics - they are lives cut short, families shattered, and communities left grieving. At a time when the violence faced by women and children has reached devastating proportions, it is more important than ever that we recommit ourselves - in government, in communities, and in our homes - to stand up, to speak out, and to act. We owe this commitment to the thousands of women and children who suffer in silence, often with nowhere to turn,” said Ntuli.



"As a province, we remain resolute in confronting this crisis head-on and in supporting survivors with compassion, dignity, and decisive action. The Office of the Premier, working in partnership with key departments and civil society organisations, continues to strengthen the institutional response to gender-based violence and femicide.



"The Provincial Gender Machinery is now active across all districts, with the remaining forums receiving targeted support to ensure full functionality. As part of our interventions, GBVF activists are now deployed at 184 police stations throughout KwaZulu-Natal, where they provide survivor support, conduct follow-ups, and lead school-based prevention programmes."





Ntuli says 65% of all GBV survivors were children in the previous quarter.





He's linked the scourge to substance abuse and behavioural challenges.





