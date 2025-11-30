Ntuli hails murdered Hammarsdale CPF member
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has applauded community members who put themselves on the frontline of crime to protect fellow residents.
On Saturday, Ntuli attended the funeral of Muzi Mbongwa, a member of the Community Policing Structure who was gunned down in Hammarsdale.
Speaking at the funeral service, Ntuli said even though he did not know Mbongwa well, he is saddened by his death because the work CPS members do alongside law-enforcement agencies is important.
He says Mbongwa was widely respected for his role in fighting crime and his unwavering commitment to keeping his community safe.
Ntuli has urged the residents of Hammardale to take crime on collectively, saying communities often know who the criminals are, but don’t pass on the information to authorities.
He has promised to return to the area to meet relevant stakeholders and come up with a programme to get rid of crime in the area.
